Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey has sent a strong message to single people.

He did this via his Instagram page.

In his post, Nathaniel Bassey playfully encouraged single people to to open themselves up to love and get married in the coming year.

According to him, he wants to attend weddings.

While encouraging singleness to end, the author reminds everyone that it’s crucial to find the right person.

He wrote;

“My dear singles, Abeg “GREE” for somebody this year o. I want to attend your weddings.

Before you start confessing the

contrary… – We shall celebrate you this year in Jesus’ name. But for the right person o…”

See below;



