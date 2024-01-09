Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of renowned Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, has encouraged ladies to be intimate with their partners before marriage.

The delectable actress, took to her Snapchat page where advised that people should learn to have s3x before getting married and not be like suggesting that she got married without any form of intimacy with her partner.

Maureen Esisi, who was married to Blossom for four (4) years was responding to a fan question about her stance on having s3x before marriage.

Following this question, another follower asked her if she was trying to say that her ex-husband not being good in bed, suggesting that Maureen had been lying about Blossom’s bedroom prowess.

In response, the social media influencer slammed the fan, stating that people always make assumptions about her personal life.