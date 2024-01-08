Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku, has given her two cents on the ongoing marital crisis of colleague, Yul Edochie and his first wife, May.

Theinfong recalls that Yul Edochie had dragged his estranged wife in public, demanding that she refund her bride price and give up his last name.

While reacting, Mary Remmy said that while a mother is free to change her own name, she shouldn’t be forced to give her children a different name.

She added that changing one’s name after a marriage should be voluntary, and that some wives have been accountable for making the name known to the public.

In her words:

“If marriage ends, change of name should be optional Biko. Someone cannot build a Name for many years and he asked to change it just because Oga no wan do again.

“A mother shouldn’t be compelled to have a different name from her underaged kids. Except she is allowed to change their names too.

“Besides, some wives have been responsible for putting their surnames on the map. Asking them to drop it is like stealing her copyright. Except she wants to.”