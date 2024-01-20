Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, made one of his pregnant female fan very happy by guessing the gender of her baby.

In a new video, the singer sits calmly on a chair beside his bodyguard, while the pregnant woman stands in front of him.

The woman, believed to have approached him for an autograph, asked the singer to guess the gender of her yet-to-be-born baby.

Without wasting time, the singer took a guess and said it’s a female.

The revelation by Burna Boy excited the fan as he correctly guessed the gender of her unborn baby.

Watch video below;

