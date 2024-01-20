Celebrity logistics manager Isreal DMW opens up to famous critic, Verydarkman about his failed marriage and the betrayal of trusting his estranged wife.

Isreal and his estranged wife, Sheila, separated several months ago over marital issues that both parties publicly discussed.

In a recent interview on Instagram Live, Verydarkman quizzed Davido‘s logistic manager on how he handled his separation from his wife.

According to Isreal DMW, the pain of his failed marriage was like a dagger driven into his heart; particularly because of how he invested his trust.

He added that the struggle he faced to escape poverty made it hurt more because his generosity towards his inlaws was taken for granted.

Read some reactions below;

alibabaofcyprus1 said: “She really did him a very strong thing and it’s really unfair. Being betrayed by someone you trust can damage you. I pray he heal.”

nene_george opined: “He’s still very much heartbroken. He really needs to see a therapist so that his healing can begin… hopefully he can still trust women😩.”

bkny_belicious stated: “He’s been talking and talking and talking 🤦‍♀️ and I have not heard her voice.”

beccaszn noted: “You suffered very well na why you Dey lock person daughter outside if she no tell you before she go make hair😒😒 Eau de Ment!”

iamclickmatic reacted: “Why he no go pain em see vdm sha person waste money like that you say make the guy no feel pained 😢 men should take care of themselves abeg.”

