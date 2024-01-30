Mayorkun, a well-known singer, has shared a preview of an unreleased song he co-wrote with his late colleague Mohbad.

As you may recall, Mohbad, a former artist signed to Naira Marley’s record label, passed away tragically on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

Following his passing, Nigerians were plunged into sadness and staged multiple protests to demand justice for his death.

In a recent video, Mayorkun stirred emotions once again as he released a snippet of an unreleased song he sang with Mohbad. He was seen singing and vibing to the song with the late singer seated next to him.

This is not the first time a song sung by the artist has been made public after his passing; some netizens pointed out that despite his death, he is still making money.

It is worth noting that singer, Chike released “Egwu,” recently, a song he sang following the passing of Mohbad.

Check out some reactions below

Tiamz noted: “Mohbad is dead but He’s still cashing out. Even the dead still dey hustle.. Omo this one Na cash out in peace.”

CruiseTV said: “It’s so unfortunate that Mohbad won’t get justice. What a cold world.”

lifestylez asked: “Or Mohbad alive ni, cuz he got new song for every artists.”

Watch the video: