Renowned Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has recounted a near-death experience due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ireti Doyle stated the incident happened thirty minutes after having an exciting moment with her children.

She said she was discovered unconscious in the car, foaming at the mouth with blood trickling down her nose.

In her words:

“19th November 2023 … This is how the day started, happy, bright, excited, surrounded by some of my all-time favourite people, scheduled to speak at one of our tertiary institutions on the outskirts of Lagos, and my boys @tha.sage & @dozieonyiriuka had agreed to come with.

“Thank God they did, and thank God that we stopped briefly at the mall to connect with Co- travellers and allow my boys to get some refreshments for the trip.

“Barely 30 minutes after these pictures were taken by @jem1yo … I was found unconscious in the car that had been sent to ferry us, foaming at the mouth, blood trickling down my nose…

What? Where?? How??? Forget the minutiae. It was a bizarre case of carbon monoxide poisoning… somehow, the gas had found its way through the AC vents, and the driver and I were sitting in the car, inhaling that sh*t. The ONLY reason I am alive to tell this story is because God, in His infinite mercy, said NO.”