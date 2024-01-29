A Ghanaian woman has stirred reactions on social media as she admitted to cheating on her husband, because of his small manhood and short-lasting performance in bed.
She made open admission during a live radio show, where she initially denied the accusations but later confessed after a recording was played.
The woman, whose identity is yet to be known revealed that she cheated on her husband with a spare parts dealer employed at Suame Magazine.
She explained that she was not satisfied with her husband’s performance in the bedroom which led her to seek a more fulfilling relationship outside of her marriage.
She added that her husband lasted only one minute in bed and suffered from a hernia that produced distracting noises during their intimate moments.
The woman’s mother, present in the studio during the broadcast, shockingly took to her daughter’s defence.
She argued that a young woman like her daughter should be allowed to enjoy intimacy, and the fact that her husband’s manhood is small shouldn’t stop her from finding a bigger one outside.
