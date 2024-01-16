Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, has been left speechless after her mother, Rita Daniels, gifted her bundles of cash.

The billionaire’s wife, Ned Nwoko, revealed that she dared her mother to buy her some mint, and to her surprise, her mother agreed.

The mother of two revealed in an Instagram story clip that her mother gave her a bundle of cash.

“I dared my queen to buy some mint for me and she did”, she said.

This is coming hours after Angela Okorie gushed over her at an event.

Angela Daniels praised Regina Daniels, describing her as humble and sweet in a video clip of her and Regina sharing a deep hug.

She declared Regina Daniels her baby girl for life, expressing her love for you.

“My baby girl 4life @regina.daniels. She is so humble and sweet.

Love you”, she said.