Budding Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known by his stage name Spyro, has revealed a ‘war’ occurred between him and his father over his music career choice.

Speaking during an interview on the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, Spyro said his father was against his decision to pursue a career in the music industry.

According to the ‘Only Fine Girl’ hitmaker, his father had earlier prevented his dream of being a fine artist, so he became defiant when he attempted to stop him from becoming a musician.

Spyro added that despite having parents, he took up menial jobs like selling recharge cards to take care of himself and also pay for studio time to record songs.

In his words:

“Being a pastor, my dad never wanted me to do music. I was a fine artist before. I could draw so well, but for one reason or the other, he stopped me from doing that. Then I started music. He also wanted to stop me from doing that then I got rebellious.

“I have always had a flair for music right from primary school. I was in the church choir. And I was really good. All the choir masters back then always commended my talent. I was also playing the drum set back then. But my dad never wanted me to do music. It was war. But I knew it was what God has called me to do.

“After my secondary education, I started recording songs at the studio. I was selling recharge cards back then because I had to make ends meet even though I had parents that were feeding me. But I had to hustle to pay for my lifestyle and book studio time.”