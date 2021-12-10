Burna Boy set to become first ever Nigerian singer to perform at Madison Square Garden, New York (Video)

Singer and self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy is now set to become the first ever Nigerian artiste to perform at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

This was made known via a post Burna Boy shared via his official page on Instagram, late on Thursday night.

The MDS management had invited him to headline its 20,000 capacity Arena as the first Nigerian to ever do so.

Burna Boy, who took to his page to inform his fans of the latest development, posted a video recording which showed the chats between the official Instagram account of Madison Square Garden and him in his DM.

However, despite replying back in a positive way, Burna did not give a final response in the chat video he posted on his page.

While sharing the video, the “Anybody” crooner wrote;

”THE BIG

🍎 ……should I pull up or nah? @thegarden”

Watch video below: