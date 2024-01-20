Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Spyro, has admitted that he was deeply hurt when colleagues Fireboy DML and Oxlade became popular before him even though he knew them in their early days.

Spyro talked about how he was promoting and supporting Fireboy and Oxlade earlier in their career around 2018 and was surprised that both artistes blew up despite meeting him in the industry.

The ‘Who’s your guy’ hitmaker bare it all when he appeared as a guest on the Tea With Tay podcast, hosted by media personality, Taymesan.

He recalled how he used promote his music on several blogs when he started, and was hoping to blow when he featured Davido and Mayorkun but nothing changed for him after the song.

In his words:

“I paid for my song to be on NotJustOkay which was a big platform back then. Once you hear their voice tag on a song, the song don blow. So, I thought that [I would blow].

“So when Fireboy come blow, I was like, ‘Eh! Fireboy blow before me? God, me I still dey…’ And all those times, God was teaching me that it’s not about my talent but by his grace.

Oxlade too. I mean, before Oxlade blew, na me… Eh God! Oxlade was in my show in 2018. I also brought Davido and Mayorkun for the song. I had a song with Davido and Mayorkun in 2018. I thought that the song would blow me.

“I would post Oxlade on my social media pages and urge fans to watch out for him. And he would come to my DM to appreciate me. Then he just blew before me. I was like, ‘God, what is going on?’

“Na Oxlade and Fireboy blow na im pain me pass. No be say pain but it triggered me. I am happy that they blew at the point they blew but these are people that I was in the industry before them. I was like, ‘God, what is going on?’ So, it was so painful for me. It was frustrating. I would cry. I would struggle with God.”

Watch him speak below: