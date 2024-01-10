Popular controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, stirred reactions as she unveils her surgically enhanced new breasts.

The self-proclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos’ had previously announced his intentions of enhancing his breasts and buttocks through various posts on her Snapchat and Instagram handles.

Bobrisky shared a video of his post surgery on his page clearly showing off his newly acquired breasts.

Watch the video below:

Check out reactions trailing the video below:

@Ph_Obidon7: “I hope they give am breast wey don fall. Because at his age as a woman, him breasts suppose don be like slippers.”

@uglyyorubadboy: “I thought this stuff he was doing was cruise. Are there men that will still go down with him even though they know him?”

@goodnews_donald: “Why one breast fat from each other. The space is too much.”

@Elladeyforyou: “Bobrisky don get bress pass me 🙆.. fvck!!!!!”

@Desam_official: “Bro don go enhance his chest…. Wahala for 2024.”

@chameleon_fr: “Make he try Dey visit North he get fans for there.”