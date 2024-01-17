Seun Kuti, a popular singer in Nigeria, has revealed that he does not attend church because he practices voodoo (juju).

The singer made the announcement during a recent episode of “Spill With Phyna,” hosted by reality star Phyna.

The Grammy-nominated musician revealed that the Anglican side of Christianity in Nigeria was founded by his family.

He noted that his family were part of the pioneers so they practiced Christianity and they have moved on. He also hoped that Africans can follow suit.

When Phyna asked if he goes to church, Seun Kuti confirmed that he practices ‘juju’.

See netizens reactions below:

sazaberg wrote: “Follow suit for this my life wey God Don bless? Suit urself egbon”

thegoldmaskguy said: “At least he’s not lying about it and that makes him a real one. Not like most…”

faceeless3 noted: “Many so-called men of God and so-called Christians in this country dey serve juju. Una big pastors get babalawo and him properties for alters. Many of you say amen to their juju.”

Watch video below;