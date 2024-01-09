Controversial Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has urged the Federal Government and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to act swiftly against the military to avoid a coup d’état.

During a live Instagram session, he advised the government, while reacting to recent videos of Nigerian soldiers insulting the Governor Sanwo-Olu because he arrested one of their colleagues over a traffic violation.

The son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, said if the excesses of the military are not contained as soon as possible not only civilians, but politicians would also suffer from it.

In his words:

“I didn’t want to speak on this very matter but when I open my Instagram this morning, I saw a video of one of the unruly soldiers threatening to humiliate VeryDarkman for making comment on Sanwo-Olu’s arrest of one of their colleagues. Imagine, in a free country.

“Sanwo-Olu and co, you people don’t understand anything. You think you [politicians] are protected from this [military] boys? Have you forgotten what military coup is? If you guys don’t do your job now, stamp down on this impunity in the armed forces, keep them to their barracks, treat their fckups anytime they fxck up… If any soldier misbehave, make sure the commandant of the barrack he is attached to is removed.

“If you don’t treat them like that, do you think it is only Fela’s family they will kill? You don’t understand as the government claimed that it was unknown soldiers that killed my grandmother, Fumilayo Kuti… They killed my grandmother, threw her from the window because they were acting based on government order.

“The government protected all of them saying they were unknown soldiers. Now, they are threatening you, Governor. The table has turned from civilians now, they’re now threatening politicians too.”

Watch him speak below: