Shallipopi, a fast-rising singer, shares a bonding moment with his brother and fellow singer Zerry DL, whom he refers to as his go-to person.

A viral video captured the unbreakable bond between the singer siblings who rose to fame only a year ago.

In the video, Shallipopi rested his feet on his brother’s lap while being filmed by a mutual friend who questioned their close relationship.

In response, the Shallipopi stated that his brother, Zerry DL, is his blood brother and closest friend, which explains their bond.

“If I no worry am who I wan worry, no be my brother? If I no worry am, I go con dey worry person? No be my brother,” he said.

The video has since generated a buzz from social media users who applauded the connection between the siblings.

See reactions below;

ekesonmoney_ said: “See the way the love dey go now, tomorrow now they will marry and things might start to change because of “my wife say this and that” Holy Ghost fire.”

fortune__25 penned: “Their parent did a good job👏.”

amyxious_bubz stated: “As a parent make sure ur kids love each other 😍😍, na u go enjoy ham for future.”

adelakuntufayl noted: “They must have been brought up in a very happy home. That’s a very key factor to consider! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

brendanukagod__ said: “Shallipopi win seems so personal….Love it for him and his family 🫶🏾.”

Watch the video below …