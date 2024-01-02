Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has continued to express his frustration and anger towards his wife, May Edochie, for undergoing breast enlargement surgery without informing him beforehand.

Taking to his Instagram page, the thespian expressed how he would have been the scapegoat had something gone wrong during the surgery due to May’s secrecy.

According to him, the society would have blamed him for her death while praising her as an innocent victim.

Speaking further, Yul Edochie revealed that he was out of town and unaware of the surgery, only learning about it later.

He accuses May of portraying herself as a victim of illness on social media, gaining sympathy while hiding the actual reason for her absence.

Yul Edochie questioned why May didn’t reveal the truth about the surgery.

The movie star feels used and manipulated by May’s actions and believes she orchestrated the situation to garner public support while placing him in a negative light.

He concludes by demanding an end to the alleged manipulation and calls upon May to reveal the truth publicly.

In his words;

“God forbid, If you had lost your life while

undergoing breast enlargement surgery,

which you didn’t tell your husband about,

What would people have said?

Yul has killed that innocent woman, abi?

Everybody will be insulting me.

Who signed the consent paper?

I was out of town then, working.

You told me you weren’t feeling too well, I

was saying sorry, I didn’t even know what

was going on, till much later.

And you still came out on social media in

your calm voice, telling people you had

been sick and recovering.

And they were pitying you & insulting me.

Why didn’t you tell them the truth, that

you went for breast enlargement surgery?

Enough of the manipulation.

You have done enough.”

