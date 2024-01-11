Legendary Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has denounced the rumours of her death, issuing a stern warning to those spreading such.

It would be recalled that the seasoned actress, on 5th of January, 2024, shared a cryptic post ‘A rare gem is gone’ on her instagram page which left many perplexed.

The 58-year-opd Nollywood veteran said that she has been receiving calls and messages from people trying to confirm the rumours circulating online that she has died.

Ngozi Ezeonu said those spreading rumors of her death even went as far as claiming that her son was the one who announced the news of her death.

She warned that some things are too expensive to be used to chase clout and attract followers and news of her “death” is one of such.

Watch her speak below: