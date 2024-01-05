A Nigerian man posted on social media about how shocked he was by his girlfriend’s pregnancy test results.

The man shared a conversation between himself and his girlfriend in the post with the caption, “I’m still in shock till now.”

She revealed that she is pregnant based on a test result. She mentioned that the test she took that day revealed she was pregnant. “Jesus,” was the man’s response.

The man posted screenshots of the exchange on social media, sparking a plethora of comments from people expressing their opinions.

See some reactions below:

@TundeWalls: “Weyrey say Jesus… my Mom dey sell baby things sha daddy baby.”

@officialntino_: “When Joseph hear say Mary done carry belle, e no shout this Jesus wey you shout, not to even talk of being in shock. Nah God send you???”

@ChefAmah: “Why you shout Jesus? The condom tear ? Or did doctors said you can’t get a woman pregnant?”

@sparkle0100: “No wonder you no dy active since😂💀why you dy shout Jesus?”

@Heis_Marsive: “My brother, congratulations sir but fuel don hit 1200/ liter. Hope say na twins?”

@Gwazavictoria: “Why Shock no catch you when you chook preek?”

@_ChemicalAgent: “Wipes na 5k, Cerelac na 13, Nan na 10k, ibdon forget how much be pampers… Congratulations ẹjẹ.”

@dboutcert: “Shouting Jesus 😂 I feel the guy’s pain. On top small fornication you are pregnant. Married people are on thr mountain praying for pregnancy.”

