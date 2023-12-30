A 24-year-old Nigerian man in a relationship with an older woman has lamented about the treatment he gets from her son, who is also older than him.

He revealed that his lover is a 47-year-old woman and she is a divorcee with a 27-year-old son, but the guy does not respect him.

The troubled youth took to online messaging platform, NGL to seek advice on the best manner of approach to discipline his girlfriend’s child.

In his words; “I am 24yrs old dating a 47yrs old woman. She’s divorced and has a son that’s around 27yrs. The problem is this boy does not respect me. He doesn’t see me as his mother’s man. What can I do to discipline him?”