Popular Nollywood actor Longinus Anokwute, known as Chief Imo, showered his daughter, Nnachi, with love and blessings on her birthday today, January 26th.

Taking to Instagram, he penned a sweet and touching message expressing his pride and joy in witnessing her growth.

In his post, the singer called his little princess his “twinkle star” growing up, and said he’s so happy to see her flourish under God’s care.

On her birthday, Chief Imo promised to always love and support his daughter.

He wrote;

“Twinkle little ⭐✨ star clocks +1🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊💥💥💥 Let’s recite a childhood poem as it sings 🗣️ ✨✨ Twinkle twinkle little star ⭐,How I wondered how you are🙌..Up above the sky so high,but like a diamond 💎 in the sky 🙌🙌✌️. My offspring has earned another year as it’s so marvelous in our eyes 👀 to see her grow in God’s care and mercy 🙏✨. We love you and will always support you,My very own daughter 🙏✌️🙌.

May this grace upon your live, continue to manifest in Thanksgiving until the end of time ✌️.

Happy Birthday Adam @nnachimama_”

See below;

ALSO READ:“You know I can’t sleep alone yet you traveled without me” Oluebube Obio calls out her adopted mother, Uche Nancy, she replies