Kunle Remi, a Nollywood actor, and his beautiful wife, Tiwa, are currently causing tension among singles on social media with their romantic video.

On New Year’s Day, the actor broke the internet by revealing to the world that he had officially tied the knot with his heartthrob and sharing photos of himself and his wife, whom he engaged and married in 2023, along with a message to his fans.

Responding to a Twitter user, the actor revealed that there was no proposal video.

Kunle Remi stated that even though he went down on his knees for cultural reasons, no one recorded the sweet moment because it was unplanned, and even his wife did not believe him.

Now in a recent video shared online, Kunle Remi and his petite wife could be seen peppering singles as they share a passionate kiss.

Watch the video below;