A young woman is advertising her older brother for marriage, and she is going to great lengths to ensure he starts the new year with a wife.

In the video, she begs single women to get in touch with her on his behalf on her Tiktok page, @mhercee001.

He was an English teacher, and she acknowledged in the comments that he had not brought any women to their house to be married.

She uploaded his video in an attempt to change that, hoping to find a potential wife among the many women on Tiktok.

See some reactions to the video

@Clara🦋🔐✅ said: “This one go dey use hand count rice before en wife go cook am 💔💔😫”

@Precious wrote: “When e young e no marry. Na now when e don old, yeye himself e Dey find who to marry 🙄”

@obuteaku💵💴 added: “God did a very big miracle in my house. my uncle later got married on December a man of 58 yrs. make una follow me thank God oo😂😂”

@A taste of shuga!🥣✨ asked: “If na you,you go marry this your brother?😂😭”

@Bashdoctor0769yh commented: “With the look of this young man na Rev. father de him mind oo😂😂😂”

Watch Video Here