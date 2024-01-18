Nigerian rap legend, MI Abaga has reaffirmed his love for his wife, Eniola Mafe as he shares their wedding photos on social media.

It would be recalled that the renowned rapper walked down the aisle with his heartthrob on September 24, 2022 in a lavish white wedding ceremony at Lagos state.

MI Abaga shared wedding photos with his wife on Facebook and captioned them with words from his hit song “The Love Song.”

He professed his love for her, saying that he loves her more than he loves life, calling her his guy, his ride or die, and his confidant.

In his words: “Allow me to Introduce you to the love of my life. Love her more than I love life Yo that’s wifey I feel nice. Swear down that’s my guy my ride or die my confidant 🛖❤️”

See netizens reactions below:

See Kems wrote: “That’s my favourite song from MI and my favourite line from all your songs… Thanks for blessing us this way”

Nekta 1karrd said: “You look great together”

Dapo Eluyemi Moses penned: “Finally, the short black African rapper No 1 is taken.”