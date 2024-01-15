A Ghanaian man, Patrick Amenuvor, begins Stand-A-Thon, aims to set the Guinness World Record for the longest standing time by an individual as he attempts to stand for 7 days without sitting.

He kick-started his attempt on the 14th of January and has plans to keep standing till the 21st of January to break the Guinness world record record for longest standing time by an individual.

A video currently making the rounds on social media captures the moment fans gathered around to watch him create history.

Watch the video below:

See netizens reactions below:

sweetness_fari said: “Wahala 😂😂 if I stand for 10 or 20 minutes I’m already looking for a place to sit 😂😂”

destalkercomedian asked: “I thought we left this challenge with 2023”

ose_certified wrote: “If this guy promise to stand by you, no fear😂😂”

bhadboitai commented: “A human body can’t remain stationary for days unless he wants to get paralyzed”