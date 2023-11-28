A Ghanaian man, Mister Elikem has shared his disappointing experience with a female friend who invited him out for a night of fun.

He said that he was broke so he suggested that they split the bills when they got to the venue and she agreed.

The young man, however, said that when they had drinks and some food, the bill was brought by the waiter and his date expected him to pay.

Elikem said she told him that she thought he was joking when he talked about splitting the bills and said she only came out with 12 Ghana Cedis although the bill was 275 Ghana Cedis.

He checked her purse and realised that she was serious about having only 12GhC and he had 315GhC, so he decided to pay for what they ordered.

Elikem narrated the incident via his Twitter account and revealed that he had to beg a friend to send him money for transport back home.

In his words; “I was at my somewhere and this long time friend of mine texted me that we should go out. I was like okay cool, where should we go? She said either Oliver Twist Shack or Cypher place. I’m unemployed and broke so we agreed on a split because charley I have to be Real with her.

Las las we settled on Oliver Twist. So I got to Oliver Twist and she got there about 20mins later. I ordered bottle water first and she ordered Malta Guinness. Few minutes later, she ordered fried yam and wings so I also decided to order a mocktail.

After all we are going to split and pay the bill. We chit chatted while she ate and I was also drinking my mocktail. The mocktail got finished in the glass so I put it down for the ice to melt so that I’ll be able to suck something. When the bill came and it was time for us to split and pay the bill, this girl said she brought only 12ghc.

She said she thought I was joking when we talked about splitting. I checked her purse and she was actually serious. The bill was 275 in total and I had 315ghc on me. I paid the total 275ghc and it was left with 40ghc

I was thinking of how I was going to go home because it was late, around 10pm. so I called a friend, Reuben to send me 15ghc so that I’ll top up and go home. I picked Uber from Laterbiokorshie to Accra mall ghc38 and picked troski to Tema ghc10. And picked taxi from C1 to home.”

Real with her. Las las we settled on Oliver Twist. So I got to Oliver Twist and she got there about 20mins later. I ordered bottle water first and she ordered Malta Guinness. Few minutes later, she ordered fried yam and wings so I also decided to order a mocktail. After all we pic.twitter.com/xyLUELVJBN — Eli.kem🕷🇬🇭 (@MisterElikem) November 27, 2023

Real with her. Las las we settled on Oliver Twist. So I got to Oliver Twist and she got there about 20mins later. I ordered bottle water first and she ordered Malta Guinness. Few minutes later, she ordered fried yam and wings so I also decided to order a mocktail. After all we pic.twitter.com/xyLUELVJBN — Eli.kem🕷🇬🇭 (@MisterElikem) November 27, 2023

split and pay the bill, this girl said she brought only 12ghc. She said she thought I was joking when we talked about splitting. I checked her purse and she was actually serious. The bill was 275 in total and I had 315ghc on me. I paid the total 275ghc and it was left with 40ghc pic.twitter.com/JUcNMTlt1s — Eli.kem🕷🇬🇭 (@MisterElikem) November 27, 2023