A man known as Ekene has recounted how he had to cut off ties with his fiancee after she criticized him for failing to get her a wig.

He stated that although he told her he didn’t have the money when she asked him to buy her a wig, her response caused him to reflect deeply.

The civil engineer added that his woman said that God would continue to treat him the same way as long as he persisted in “maltreating” her by refusing her requests.

Ekene claimed he considered what his future as her spouse would entail and decided to end their relationship after careful consideration.

He said:

“A woman I was dating and engaged asked me to purchase a wig for her. I told her I didn’t have the resources for it at the moment.

She looked me in the eye with bitterness and told me as long as I kept “maltreating” her by denying her wants, God will keep doing same to me. I stood up from the bed at that moment, had my bath and went to work.

I spent the whole day in introspection. I projected 10 years into the future and I didn’t see any see any scenario I was going to have a supportive human as a wife or be really happy if I didn’t constantly renew my subscription with her. I had to let her go for good.

It was an extremely though decision as we had gone really far with preps to spending together for a lifetime but I knew that lifetime will be hell if I eventually sealed it. 2023 taught me a-lot and I will rather stay single or a baby daddy than settle for nonsense.”