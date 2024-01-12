A Nigerian man publicly lauds a dry cleaner who returned the cash that he found in his pocket before washing his clothes.

The man known as Abubakar Widi-jalo shared this in a post on his Facebook page to appreciate the dry cleaner.

He was apparently moved when the man returned his washed clothes along with the 9,000 naira he found in the clothes.

He wrote;

“My laundry man Usman just delivered my cloths and handed

9 Thousand naira he found in one of the pockets.

And guess how much his bill is for the clothes he washed and ironed?

3,200

If he wanted, he would have kept the 9k and still collect his 3,200 but he chose to be honest by returning it.

On my own part, I dashed him the whole 9k and paid him his 3,200

I will also recommend him to anyone that will like to do his / her laundry in kano.

He picks up laundry and returns it Wheh he’s done promptly with no incident of missing clothes.

Please patronize him”

