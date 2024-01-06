Davido and Tiwa Savage’s once-cherished friendship appears to be strained once more following their recent decision to unfollow each other on Instagram.

Parents whose children have close friendships are no longer united on social media platforms and have shown less support for each other’s brands than in the past.

A quick check on both their Instagram pages unveiled that the once rosy friendship may have hit the rock once again.

While many are attempting to decipher the root cause of this renewed separation, some speculate a connection to Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first baby mama, who maintains a close relationship with Tiwa.

Some suggested that Davido may be jealous of the growing bond between the two women, while others propose that Tiwa initiated the unfollowing after witnessing what she perceived as Davido’s inadequate treatment of Imade.

Read some reactions below;

Ungitoh Onorine wrote, “Davido is mad cause Sophia is chilling with Tiwa and Wizkid but that Sophia’s body is banging, it fit cause wahala for St Kitts Island.”

Dee Tweh wrote, “That is his business, he will be just fine and what is Tiwa’s business with him and Sophia? Or is he begging and Sophia no gree.”

Porsche Anderson wrote, “You can’t be friends with my enemies. I kicked them off.”

I Am Blessed wrote, “Long overdue.”

Aminaj Fahrad wrote, “Maybe Tiwa sees exactly how he’s treating his daughter but you social media warriors will blame Sophia.”

Amosky Babe wrote, “Childish stuff. Grow the fuck up both of you”.