Vimbai Mutinhiri, a Zimbabwean media personality, and singer Victor Adere are defending their late pastor, Reverend TB Joshua, who was accused of rape, forced abortion, and other crimes in an incriminating BBC documentary.

Recall that former church members spoke to the BBC about their ordeal with TB Joshua.

Vimbai, on the other hand, released a video in her defense. She interviewed Olalekan Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in the video, who spoke positively about his time as TB Joshua’s lawyer.

In the caption, Vimbai wrote: “Our father in the Lord’s legacy lives on.”

Vimbai was a dedicated member of TB Joshua’s Church and she spoke glowingly about him. After his death, she recalled how he housed her when her sister died.

Daddy Showkey also took to Instagram to rubbish the BBC documentary.

Singer, Victor Adere has also spoken out in TB Joshua’s defence.

He shared a video of the late pastor preaching and he wrote: “One thing is clear — I have NEVER seen where lies overcome truth… No matter how long a lie is sustained, the truth will someday prevail. #tbjoshualegacyliveson.”

Victor Adere once granted an interview to speak about how TB Joshua healed him and saved his family.

He said in 2021: “My dad, late Mr Emmanuel Adere introduced me and my entire family to SCOAN [in] 1996 and ever since then you have been a blessing to us.

“I still remember how God used you to heal me from skin disease when I was a little boy, after moving from one hospital to another all to no avail.

“You showed me so much undeserving love, helped my family and I and countless times,” he wrote.

Victor AD also recalled how the philanthropic preacher came through for him while he was going through some challenges and gave him N1 million.

“And I was like I’m about to tell you I was going through some challenges, You smiled and said I know what you’re going through, God is with you and I felt peace in my heart,” he stated further.”

Watch video below.