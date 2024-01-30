Popular Nigerian singer, Crown uzama, better known as Shallipopi, has revealed how he spent his first music earnings.

Shallipopi, who became popular last year after his song, ‘Elon Musk,’ became a viral hit.

In a recent interview with Turntable, hosted by rapper, Odumodublvck, Shallipopi was asked how he spent his first music earnings and he said he used it to order “oscroh,” a street slang for sex workers.

Odumodublvck asked: “When Elon Musk blow, wetin be the first thing wey you buy?”

Shallipopi replied: “I chop ham na, normal. I used ham order oscroh [sex workers].”

The ‘Cast’ crooner also revealed why he doesn’t reply to trolls criticising his music on social media.

“When my music was being trolled online, I ignored because you don’t have to listen to the naysayers. Just keep doing your thing. Who like you like you, who no like you, no like you. Everybody can’t like you,” he said.