Popular Nigerian music sensation, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi, has revealed how legendary artiste Tubaba and and Jamaican dancehall star, Beenie Man inspired him.

The ‘Leg Over’ hitmaker said his famous catchphrase “Zagadat” which he often uses in songs was gotten from the lyrics of the remix of Tubaba’s hit song, ‘Nfana Ibaga’ featuring Beenie Man.

He made the disclosure during an interview with Capital Xtra, UK, where he sent shout-out to the iconic music duo for being a source of inspiration.

The Empawa record label boss also explained that he couldn’t have copyright issues with the slang because he didn’t say it the same way it was said in the song.

He said; “Big shout out to Beenie Man. Beenie Man and 2Face. I got my catchphrase ‘Zagadat’ from their song ‘Nfana Ibaga’ remix. From the part, ‘And the Lord said let there be light. Zagazaga za.’

That’s where it’s from, bro. I don’t have to give them royalties because I said, ‘Zagadat.’ I didn’t say, Zagagaza za.”