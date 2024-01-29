Alex Ekubo, a renowned Nollywood actor has kicked against the popular slogan of the year, ‘No gree for anybody’, advises Nigerians to be careful.

The thespian took to his Instagram page to reveal how the slogan is breeding violence and fostering revenge culture.

Alex Ekubo advised Nigerians to be more tolerant and considerate towards each other as he stated that they should be kind as everyone they meet is fighting a battle they aren’t aware of

He advised them to be intentional about two things, their health and wealth because they affect one’s lifestyle the most.

His words read:

“Hello Everyone, it’s 2024 & as usual I begin the year with #AlexxEkuboNewYearPepTalk

I took time out to introspect, meditate & self-care.

As I crawl out of my solemn place, I can see the same negativity, & “gbas gbos” that has stunted our progress.

As you may or may not have noticed, the only description of me on my socials is Human Being.

In a world where everyone is obsessed with titles (nothing wrong with that btw)

we are losing our humanity

I now identify as a Human Being

Feel free to call me whenever

The world needs more humanity.

Pls what’s “no gree for anybody” I’m seeing it everywhere, it’s breeding violence & fostering revenge culture.

Instead, can we be more tolerant & considerate towards each other?

Be kind, everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.

Be intentional about 2 things, because they affect you whether you like it or not, Health & Wealth.

When you start taking care of yourself, you start feeling better, looking better, & you start to attract better.

It starts with you.

Focus on your Focus 🎯

You can do it.

Determination is stronger than witchcraft.

Things will happen that aren’t within your control, pray this simple prayer: Dear God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, & the wisdom to know the difference.

When things beyond my control happen to me, I pray more, say less & let God do the rest.

No matter what you do, those that love you will love you & those that hate you, will do so regardless, know this & know peace.

Life is not fair.

Expecting life to be fair to you, because you are fair is like expecting a lion not to eat you, because you don’t eat Lion.

We are different people, raised under different circumstances, with different degrees of luck.

Life will show us different variations of “shege” everyone has their unique experience with how the world works.

Don’t expect everyone to think & act like you.

Lastly, BE THERE FOR OTHERS, BUT DON’t LEAVE YOURSELF BEHIND ❤️

I cover this year with the precious blood of Jesus that speaks better things than the blood of Abel.

2024 will favor us all.

Yours Truly,

Human Being”.

See post below: