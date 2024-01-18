A fiercely protective groom leaves many stunned owing to his reaction when some of his friends tried to take a picture with his new wife.

The couple who hails from the northern part of the country had just tied the knot married and were taking pictures with some of their friends.

The video trending on social media captures the moment the groom was seen making sure none of his male friends got too close to his wife in the process.

The new bride who found this hilarious just stuck with his husband and kept laughing amid his theatrics.

Some reactions to the post below

tola___x wrote: “It looks cute till it turns into another controlling thing”

sharon_jasmyne commented: “Person wey go marry another wife 😂😂😂”

the_menvault opined: “He is cheating 😂😂 it’s obvious with this reaction 😂😂😂”

serkrise said: “I just hope it’s not obsession though 😢… him go dey lock her up everyday for house make nobody see her again 😂”

