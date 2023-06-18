Nigeria has qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli scored a first-half brace as the three-time African champions raced into a two-goal lead.

However, Mustapha Bundu pulled one back for the Leone Stars, before Augustus Kargbo made it 2-2.

With virtually the last kick of the game in Monrovia, Liberia, the Super Eagles grabbed a late winner with Kelechi Iheanacho tapping in Zaidu Sanusi’s cross.

Jose Peseiro’s men are now top of Group with 10 points and ahead of Guinea-Bissau on goal difference.

In other news, The embattled Happie Boys have bowed to pressure and apologized to the General Overseer of OPM International, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

It should be recalled that the group had a fallout with the Apostle Chibuzor after their scholarship in Cyprus expired.

In the heat of the public saga, Happie Boys ridiculed the preacher while stating that do not want further help from him and his church offering used to send them to Cyprus.