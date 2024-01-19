Many express surprise as a Nigerian lady goes Indian for her wedding ceremony.

The video was uploaded to the dbou_novelette Instagram page, which is specifically devoted to their nuptials.

The excited woman was photographed looking like an Indian bride, and her doctor husband looked fantastic in traditional Indian clothes.

It was gathered that the Nuptials held at Gusau in Zamfara.

Some reactions to the video

the.obii stated: “If you complain about this then you don’t have sense respectfully cause English wedding isn’t our own too..”

diamonds_and_silver asked: “Lol how did she convince a grown man to do this?”

ceeceeitua said: “She done too watch zee world tire”

that_urhobo_pride wrote: “So they actually put aside the precious way of marrying in their culture, just to fulfill the foreigners dreams 🤣🤣 im even ashamed of the elders in their community for supporting this taboo of a wedding 🙌🙌”

ykateys added: “For your mind now, u be Sunita Abi pretaa 😂😂 anyways congratulations🎉”

Watch video here