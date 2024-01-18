A Nigerian skitmaker, identified as Churchill has reportedly lost his life while shooting a skit.

Churchill, who is a student of Nasarawa State University, died while filming content.

In the video circulating on social media, captures the moment the skitmaker dropped his phone on the ground before proceeding to jump and touch a basketball net. Unfortunately for Churchill, he missed the net and fell with his head hitting the ground.

The skitmaker was said to have been rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Watch the video below:

Check out netizens reactions below:

Vibew Helen wrote, “His like that? Damn

Ekis Kitchen Foods wrote, “Omo God while looking for our daily bread and what to eat, may we not be eaten in the process

3rrd wrote, “He should rest ON. There are better skits he could have done than trying to jump and touch the upright. When God watches over you, make sure you guide your steps too

Mandy Chuks wrote, “This is so sad

I Am King Dinero wrote, “The sound even gave me sharp headache

Brain box wrote, “Within seconds a life is lost. May we not die in search of our daily bread. RIP!!

Mackay wrote, “That sound of the head only. Gone