Popular music executive, Sosoberekon, has opened up, following a frightening car accident, which almost claimed his life.

It was reported on Sunday that the White Lion Group Chairman was involved in a car accident.

A video that circulated on social media captured the aftermath of the crash, revealing a severely damaged vehicle that had reportedly endured an unbelievable eight assaults.

However, Taking to his Instagram page, the renowned record label boss, shared a photo of himself and his severely damaged car as he expressed his deepest appreciation for all the calls and support. He stated that their kindness means the world to him.

Giving an update on his health, he revealed that he is okay and doing well.

He wrote;

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks for all the calls and support after my car accident. Your kindness means the world to me. I AM OK”.

Colleagues and friends took to his comment section to send prayers his way.

Obi Cubana wrote: “Nothing go happen to the Lion

Charles Inojie wrote: “To God be the glory. You are preserved in Jesus’ name

Lasisi Elenu wrote: “Able God

Sarah Martins wrote: “Nothing will happen to you

Sharon Ooja wrote: “Omgggg thank God for you

Ayo Makun wrote: “Thank you

Chinedu Ikedieze wrote, “Thank God for your life my brother

Angela Okorie wrote: “Thank God for life o bro

Nina Ivy wrote: “Omg, thank God for saving your life

Kate Henshaw wrote: “God be praised. Thank God for sparing your life

Eve Esin wrote: “All glory to God