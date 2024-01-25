A young boy has melt hearts across social media as a video of him walking a girl home while holding her bag went viral.

In the video, the five-year-old helped her carry her backpack on his shoulder, like a brave knight with a magic shield.

When they reach the home of the girl, the little boy gave her back the bag with a kind smile. He waved goodbye and walks away.

The video has sparked reactions online. Many viewers were touched by the boy’s gesture and found it adorable, calling him a “gentleman”

Some viewers playfully hoped that their friendship would last and grow into something even more special.

chefnshopper wrote: “Now my love is safe, I can go. Such a sweet boy 🥹.”

ola_jumoke_funmilayo wrote: “Even KIDS have found their PARTNER and here I am doing TALKING STAGE as if I’m a CUSTOMER CARE😩😩.”

favouriistic wrote: “If you can’t treat me like this,don’t bother to dm cause I’m too beautiful and sweet.”

emi_ni_tiwa wrote: “He’s such a gentle little guy, helped his lady with her bag and even walk her home 🙂 and I can’t get a text back?”

babzthedj wrote: “In the next 20 years…

interviewer: how long have you been dating.

Them: for 18 years now 😂.”

