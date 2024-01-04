BBNaija star, Chizzy has issued a strong warning to social media critic, VeryDarkMan after he called BBNaija stars “worthless”.

It all started when Pere, another BBNaija star, said he didn’t know who Verydarkman was.

Verydarkman didn’t like that one bit! He fired back, saying that Pere and the other BBNaija housemates are “worthless” without the show.

The Instagram critic accused Pere of “famzing” him (acting like a fan) just weeks prior.

According to him, Pere had followed him in December 2023.

He had also written him a note praising and thanking his efforts to combat the production of goods without a NAFDAC registration number.

VeryDarkMan bragged about how he’s fighting against fake products, and that makes him more important than any of the BBNaija housemates.

The social media critic wrote while sharing a video;

“First of all @ PERE, you and VDM are not on the same level,take out big brother WHO ARE YOU?what is the importance of PERE in Nigeria today,join all of you that has ever gone on big brother we are still not on same level,same you that was FAMZING me few weeks ago,my guy don’t downplay me,go dye your hair or fix your veneers 🤷 Barbie man”

Upset by his outburst, Chizzy stepped up to defend his fellow housemates, telling Verydarkman to cool it and not compare himself to them.

He even warned Verydarkman to settle things with Pere one-on-one, or else there might be trouble.

In his words;

“Verydarkman or veryblackman take your time. Dnt compare yourself with with the whole housemate again. If you have problem with our Genera kindly go and settle with him or else you will learn.

Dnt gree for anyone this year✌️”

See below;



ALSO READ: “Charles go dey shake now” – Reactions as Portable goes berserk on a boxing bag as he trains against his match with Charles Okocha