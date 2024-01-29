Controversial Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has stated that the Nigerian Police are always culpable in any major kidnapping ring.

Seun Kuti made the startling revelation about the Nigerian police in a recently viral video.

He recalled his experience while being detained and placed in cell one, which is reserved for hardened criminals, rather than cell two, which is where public figures are usually kept.

The son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti learned in cell one that the police are complicit in every kidnapping in Nigeria, primarily as the ringleader.

He described kidnapping as being held against one’s will and asking to be freed in exchange for money.

Check out some reactions trailing his statement below:

Switchild wrote: “No lies here! I lady tweeted how her father was kidnapped and Nigerian police told her to go and pay the ransom!”

Festus Humble stated: “Pure fact, na dem dey use uniform dey arrange operation for kidnappers”

Dr COS noted: “As odd as it may sound, everything he said is true. Our institutions are extremely corrupt and anti-people.”

Watch him speak below: