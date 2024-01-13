Popular Big Brother Naija star, Bella Okagbue has defended her friend and colleague, as she slams critics who doubt that Phyna rejected N5M from a fan in exchange for spending the night with her.

It would be recalled that the former reality show winner had recounted how she once turned down money from a fan who approached her at a club, asking to spend just a night with her in exchange for a whopping 5 million naira.

Comedian Deeone, amongst others doubted the authenticity of her story as some expressed unbelief that she had turned down such huge amount of money.

In response, Bella weighed in on the matter as she slammed her friend’s critics, refering to the money as just a ‘flight ticket’ for some people.

She said:

“When they think it’s a lie cause they can’t afford it. 5m is literally just a flight ticket.”

See below: