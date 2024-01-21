Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon create a buzz online after attempting to kiss actress, Osas Ighodaro at colleague, Kunle Remi’s wedding.

We’d recall that Kunle Remi and Tiwi got married over the weekend and had the attendance of celebrities from across the entertainment industry.

However, Deyemi Okanlawon caught attentions while engaging in a playful moment with Osas Ighodaro.

In the video, he attempted to kiss the female actress on the cheek, but she playfully evaded the gesture, creating a moment that caught the attention of online audiences.

See some reactions below:

olori_laafinmikky opined: “Nothing. Deyemi is just playful.”

j3rry_u added: “You people always think you know people based on what you see on social media. What if it’s his wife that’s behind the camera? Let’s stop judging and think we know things based off social media.”

mimisugar__126 said: “I sha let you all knw they re both married man and woman dem get wife n husband for house ooo.”

mixxandmatchh_chic wrote: “So disrespectful to his wife. 🥴🥴Going about planting “playful” random pecks on women that you’re not married to is straight up trash.”

Watch the video below: