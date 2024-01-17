Popular Nigerian rapper and singer, Oladips, has called out skitmaker, Nastyblaq for using his name and terrible experience to make skits after failing to check up on him while staying in the same neighborhood.

It would be recalled that some months back, news of Oladips supposed death sent shockwaves on social media. It was however, alleged that he faked his death.

Comedian, Nastyblaq had used his name and ordeal to create a comedy content and, Oladips blasted him as he revealed that he never reached out to him when the news of his demise went viral.

He revealed that he and Nastyblaq have been friends for a long time and recalled the several moments they had shared together, but failed to check on him during his trying times even though he has his number.

In his words:

@nastyblaq We Were Neighbours, Me g You Done Siddon Eat For The Same Plate,Siddon Play FIFA

Together, Your Car Once Had Issue,That It Was My Car You Took Out! You & CrazeClown!!!

We Even Did A Skit Together One Time! But When The News Of My Death Was Trending, The 1st Thing You Did Was Make A Skit About It, Without Checking My Well Being! Yet You Get My Number, You Dey My WhatsApp, TheCuteAbiola & BaeU Wey Dey Leave Far From Me Reached Out,But Not You! This Is The 2nd Time Your Making A Dead Skit With My Name & Ordeal! BRA KEEP MY NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH AND DEAD SKITS!!! FAKE A.SS BITCH ASS NXGG.A… I!!”

See post below: