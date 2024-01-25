Popular Nigerian songstress, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, said she never wanted to marry her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The ‘Joromi’ hitmaker made this known on the latest episode of Tea with Tay posted by media personality Taymesan where she discussed why she never wanted to marry a musician.

Simi said she did not know Adekunle was a musical artist when their paths crossed.

In her words:

“When I first met my husband, I didn’t know he was singing because me I already said I cannot marry a singer. I didn’t know he was singing, I think he was even a fan.”

She added that even though she did not initially know Adekunle Gold was a musician when they met, they started dating because he was a really nice guy.