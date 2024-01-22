Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi has shared a word of advise to followers explaining why they should refrain from picking verbal exchange with Nigerians.

The beautiful mother of one stated that anyone who is not emotionally strong should avoid any form of word fight with a Nigerian.

According to Simi, any Nigerian who engages in a war of words, is doing so with the ultimate goal of winning.

She claimed that because there is nothing a Nigerian won’t say as the only person they are losing to is another Nigerian.

Simi recalled hearing someone calling another person a nympho and asked if they even know the meaning of the word.

Simi stated that if there are verbal altercations, a Nigerian who is unwilling to fight will still come out on top.

She added that Nigerians will shift attention to your parents as soon as they are done making fun of you.

Watch her speak below: