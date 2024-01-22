Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye and his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye has penned a sweet note to daughter, Aliona on her 11th birthday.

Sharing beautiful photos to mark her birthday, Peter Okoye described Aliona as his “amazing” and “fabulous” daughter, highlighting her positive qualities.

The music star expressed how she makes him smile every day, emphasizing her impact on his life.

He wrote;

“Happy Birthday to my always amazing and forever fabulous daughter ALIONA-MARIE OKOYE😍

May your special day be as special as you are! You give me a thousand reasons to smile everyday. I wish you a lifetime of Happiness! 🥳🎂🎊🎁🎉🎊🎂🎁🎉🎊🎈😘🥳🥳🎉🎊🎉🎁🎂#birthdaygirl🎀”

On the other hand, Lola praised Aliona’s kindness, curiosity, and unique spirit.

She prayed for her life will be filled with love, laughter, and exciting discoveries.

She wrote:

“Happy 11th birthday my precious daughter Aliona-Marie! 🎉 On this special day I wish you love, light and all the happiness in the world. Your kindness, curiosity, and unique spirit shine brightly each and everyday. I Wishing you a life filled with love, laughter, and exciting discoveries. You are a true treasure in our lives. We love you so much our not so little Ali-Cat!! We celebrate your new age. Big hugs & Kisses🎈🎊🎊💕💕💕💯💯🫶🏽🫶🏽❤️❤️😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🎂🎂🎂🎂 🙌🏽🙌🏽🎁”

