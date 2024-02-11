Jimmy Odukoya, a popular clergyman, addresses women who believe that they are not supposed to support their husbands in marriage.

He made the observation while preaching to his congregation during a recent sermon session at his church.

Jimmy Odukoya stated that a lot of women just want to be brides but not wives in theirs marriages.

He pointed out that the Bible notes that the duty of a woman is to support her husband and not to be a dependent.

Jimmy Odukoya said:

“The woman was created to be a helper and not a dependent, and you cannot help anybody if you are not equipped yourself. If he is bringing the table, you should bring the chair. If he is bringing the seed, you are telling him where to plant it in the soil. A lot of women want to be brides but do not want to be wives.”

