Yul Edochie, a popular actor, is heavily chastised after his first prophecy as a self-ordained preacher proved incorrect after predicting a Super Eagles match.

You may recall that the AFCON finals took place yesterday between Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast had won the game by two goals to one.

However, Yul Edochie had made a prophecy that Nigeria would comfortably win the match without it going into a penalty shoot out.

His prophecy had turned out false and netizens berated him for it, asking him to close down his ministry.

Yul said …

“Today’s game will not get to penalty shootout.

Nigeria will defeat Ivory Coast comfortably.”

See reactions below ;

succi_collections said: “Oga we nor need your prophecy abeg”

empressfrancisada said: “Your first prophesy na f.uc.kup”

official queendee said: “And then what should we think now. For the second time you have prophesied lies”

blitzfoodstore_more said: “Prophet sir,you didn’t fire prayer well”

hairbyfirstlady said: “Ride on son of man”

iam_baronbilly said: “With due respect sir close down ur church”

bisholak said: “Yul stop mocking God. Anything you put your hands and mouth on lately does not progress. You said South Africa will surprise Nigeria and it’s the opposite and now you predict for Nigeria look at the outcome.”

officialexnel said: “Man of God pls delete delete delete”

See post below …