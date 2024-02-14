A Nigerian baker named @bakes_cycj has expressed her displeasure on social media about the low sales during the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The young businesswoman expressed her dissatisfaction on TikTok after spending all of her savings on Valentine’s Day gifts.

The woman, clearly upset by the unanticipated setback to her business, was seen wiping tears from the corner of her eyes in a moving video that has since gone viral.

She said that she has not received any business from clients despite her efforts and expenses in making unique Valentine’s Day treats.

In reaction,

Zinodicts chef said; “Na Wetin make me no do pass myself jeje, all the things I bought if I no see order I go use am do cake order jeje.”

FortuneGifts said; “Sorry dear we’re in the same shoes I got frustrated and didn’t post again.”

Gomza_42 said; “I feel u my sister but u will never know one day we will be day we will get there all we can do is move on n let god do his thing.”

Chic&Trendy said; “Sorry dear but who send you ma this gender is different ooh.”

Rosgold said; “Sis l get you same problem here we try again next time.”

ese p hair said; “I for buy but nor man.”

Akeredolu Nikky said; “Make we see Wetin u order na, Abi na ghost buying u wat make we do?”

That Girl said; “I think say na if customer order then you proceed in getting it.”

